UP woman death: Man sent to judicial custody after NYT report

A year after the death of a 28-year-old woman, a local court on Sunday sent her husband, who was arrested a day earlier by the Meerut police from Pipli Kheda village, to judicial custody. Details of the death, which was reported by The New York Times recently, alleged that she may have been beaten to death by her husband Mukesh. Police claimed to have recovered the stick allegedly used in the crime from his house.

Geeta had died on May 1, 2016. Police had earlier declared that she had died after falling down the stairs of her home on the basis of statements given by her mother Shanta and others. Soon after more details emerged of the alleged crime Meerut SSP Manzil Saini ordered an inquriy into the death. Pramod Gautam, Station House Officer, Kharkora police station, said the inquiry revealed that she was murdered.

On September 13, the police had booked Mukesh for murder at Kharkora police station “Mukesh was taken into custody on Saturday and questioned. He confessed. He said that his wife was having an extra- marital relationship with a youth from the neighbourhood and despite his warnings she refused to snap ties with him. Mukesh claims on May 1 early morning last year, he saw his wife with the youth in field near his house,” said Gautam, also investigating officer in the case.

“Mukesh claims seeing him, the youth escaped and Geeta reached neighbour’s Premvati house. Mukesh came to Premvati’s house and in a fit of anger hit his wife brutally with stick. Following this, Geeta slumped on to the ground and died on the spot.” Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural (Meerut), Rajesh Kumar said, “There is also circumtancial evidences against Mukesh. A few residents also told police to have witnessed the murder.”

