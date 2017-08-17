‘Underground Metro 2B corridor not feasible’, says MMRDA

The residents have been protesting the construction of Metro 2B, connecting Dahisar with Mankhurd, ever since the project was announced. (File Photo) The residents have been protesting the construction of Metro 2B, connecting Dahisar with Mankhurd, ever since the project was announced. (File Photo)

Even as residents of areas along SV Road in the western suburbs continue to demand that the Metro 2B project be constructed underground, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has said their proposal is not feasible.

“It is not possible to construct the corridor underground. Wherever it is feasible to construct underground we will do that. The Airport Metro, connecting the international airport with the Navi Mumbai airport, and the Metro 7 extension till the airport will be constructed underground,” said Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Pravin Darade.

A senior MMRDA official added, “Constructing a Metro underground will increase the cost by over three times, making it financially not feasible.” Meanwhile, the residents have stepped up their protests and are collecting signatures to be sent to the Prime Minister’s Office.

“We will send our signed petitions to the PMO to press for our demands. We have already received over 500 signatures and will get a few thousands more,” said Jamila Dadarkar, a Khar resident.

The residents have been protesting the construction of Metro 2B, connecting Dahisar with Mankhurd, ever since the project was announced. “We are going to fight together till the end. But if they are not even going to lend us an ear then it will be totally unfair to us. This is absolute autocracy. For constructing an elevated corridor, they will have to bring down two foot overbridges that they constructed for over Rs 4 crore. Is that not a waste of public money?” Dadarkar asked.

