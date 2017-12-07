Udaan, inspired by Sangrur teachers, takes wing across Punjab

Students in an exam hall. (Express Photo/File) Students in an exam hall. (Express Photo/File)

Taking inspiration from a project started five years back by three government school teachers in Benra, Sangrur, Punjab government’s Education Department has started a project named ‘Udaan’ with an aim to enhance general knowledge skills of students.

The project is for students from Class 6 to 12. As part of the programme, everyday five multiple choice questions (MCQs) related to different subjects and current affairs are sent to schools which are then displayed on schools’ notice boards. In April next year, Punjab government plans to conduct general knowledge competitive exams, which will culminate in a state-level competition for students clearing Bal Sabha, Block and district-level hurdles.

The project with the same name was originally started by three teachers of Government Senior Secondary School, Benra in 2012 with their individual efforts in district Sangrur. It was adopted as a project by the government in April 2013 itself, but was closed down after four months. Also, no competitive exam was conducted at that time by the Punjab government.

Jarnail Singh, Deputy Director, State Council of Education and Research Training (SCERT), said, “We took details from Sangrur-based Mathematics teacher and hence thought of introducing it in the whole state. We aim to run it on a regular basis. It is in three groups. The first group comprises of Class 6 to 8, second group has Class 9 and 10, while the third group has Class 11 and 12. All the questions will be asked in the form of MCQs and 60 per cent of syllabus will be from within the text books and 40 per cent will be current affairs. The daily MCQs are also being sent in the same format. Monthly exams can be conducted by schools in their Bal Sabhas, while Block-level and district-level competitive exams will be conducted in April. It will be optional for students, it will, however, help them to prepare for competitive exams after Class 10 and Class 12 in which normally government students lag behind.”

Devi Dayal, the Mathematics teacher of Government School Benra who was behind this project’s idea, said,”We aim to give wings to the students so that they can fly high. This is the reason, we named it as ‘Udaan’. We had conducted exam in 2012-13 and even prize money was also distributed through voluntary donations, later I switched to Mathematics competitive exam which I am organising even now. It has been named as ‘Ramanujan awards’ which aims to sharpen the mathematical skills of students. Ramanujan awards will be conducted this year on December 17 in Sangrur district and now Patiala has also joined in. It is an exam only for government schools for students of Class 4 to 12.”

He added, “I felt elated after the ‘Udaan’ project was adopted by Punjab government. I hope that it will help the students a lot in excelling in different fields. Students in our school note down the daily five questions in their notebooks, answer keys are given the next day.”

Interestingly, the daily five MCQs are being made by this Sangrur teacher for Class 6 to 10 even now. He sends them to the SCERT, which then uploads them on its website.

