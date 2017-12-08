Two prisoners flee from Phagwara jail, staff among 6 booked

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Two jail inmates fled from the Phagwara sub-jail on Thursday morning after throwing tea mixed with pepper on the face of a jail guard who was on duty at the entry gate. A third inmates, who also made an attempt to run, was overpowered by jail staff.

Later, a case has been registered against six persons including three undertrials and three head constables (HCs) of jail and Additional Director General of Police (Jail) marked an inquiry to Ludhiana Jail Superintendent.

There were total 13 jail inmates lodged in this sub-jail. The incident took place at around 7:15 am.

The inmates who fled from jail included Amandeep Kumar of Bhabhiana village and Rajinder Singh of Samrai village while third Pawan Kumar was nabbed.

It is learnt that when jail guards Harpal Singh and Mangat Singh were opening the jail gate for the entry of HC Kabul Singh inside the jail, the two inmates threw tea on Harpal’s face and in the melee they managed to flee while third inmate Pawan Kumar was also made an attempt but was overpowered by Harpal Singh.

The accused Amandeep was lodged in jail in a case under Section 324 IPC since November 24, while Rajwinder was arrested under Section 308 IPC since November 28.

There were two gates at the jail and both were opened when the inmates fled from there, said jail staff, adding that it was a clear case of negligence.

All the senior police officials, including SP Phagwara Parminder Singh Bhandhal, rushed to the spot. He also said that it was negligence on the part of jail staff.

The CCTV cameras which have been installed inside the jail were not working as they had developed some technical fault a couple of months back.

Sources informed that earlier also the same accused had attempted to escape from jail after demolishing the wall of the bathroom but had failed and despite that jail authorities were not keeping a tab on their activities.

A case was registered under Section 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and Section 224 IPC, 544 (39) (41) of Jail Manual Act against Amadeep Kumar, Rajwinder Singh, Pawan Kumar, HC Mangat Singh, Kabul Singh and Harpal Singh.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (Jails) Iqbal Singh Sahota marked an inquiry to Ludhiana Jail Superintendent S P Krishna, who visited Phagwara jail and said that he will submit his report in a couple of days.

