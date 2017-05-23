Two police constables injured in crude bomb explosion

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Two policemen from the bomb disposal squad were injured today when crude bombs kept at a police station here exploded while they were taking samples from it.

The incident took place at the Fareedpur police station in which constables Chandrapal and Kunwarpal were injured,

police said.

The officials were taking a sample from the bomb when it went off. They were rushed to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, they said.

Six crude bombs were seized on May 19 from the staff room of CAS inter college in the district.

