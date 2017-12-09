Two girls jump from fourth floor of a building, one dead

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A teenage girl student died while another was injured when they allegedly jumped from a fourth floor of a restaurant here, police said today. The students, studying in the eighth standard at a private school, did not return home yesterday after school hours.

The parents had lodged a complaint with Pallapatti police, who are investigating. Meanwhile, police received information that two girls jumped down from the fourth floor of a restaurant at Agrahara second street this morning, in which one student died on the spot, they said.

The other seriously injured student has been admitted to the government hospital here, police said. Investigations are on to ascertain the reason for the students’ action, they added.

