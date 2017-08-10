Two get life term for murdering woman

Yesterday, the Erode district mahila court judge N Thirunavukkarasu sentenced Sundararajan and Sathishkumar to triple life term for conspiring to kill the woman, for abduction and committing theft and murder. (Representational Image) Yesterday, the Erode district mahila court judge N Thirunavukkarasu sentenced Sundararajan and Sathishkumar to triple life term for conspiring to kill the woman, for abduction and committing theft and murder. (Representational Image)

Two persons have been sentenced to triple life term by an Erode court for murdering a woman in 2012. The prosecution case was that the woman, a mother of two children, was in an illicit relationship with her school mate Sundararajan. She was also allegedly having an affair with Sathishkumar, a friend of Sundararajan.

Both along with another friend Manikandan decided to steal her gold jewellery as Sathishkumar wanted money to repair his car.On November 23, 2012, Sathishkumar took the woman to Erode in his car before proceeding to Kodaikanal. En route, Sundararajan and Manikandan also boarded the vehicle.

When the car reached Vedachandur Charalapatty village, the three took her to an isolated area, strangled her, removed her gold ornaments and threw the body in a nearby jungle stream.

The woman’s husband then lodged a complaint about his missing wife. Police found the woman’s body and arrested the three and booked them on charges of murder for gain.

Yesterday, the Erode district mahila court judge N Thirunavukkarasu sentenced Sundararajan and Sathishkumar to triple life term for conspiring to kill the woman, for abduction and committing theft and murder.

All the life sentences, however, would run concurrently, the judge ruled besides ordering the two to pay a fine of Rs 60,000 each for the three crimes. Manikandan was acquitted as the charges were not proved against him.

