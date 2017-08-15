Two convicted of raping children in Mumbai

On asking a girl, the mother found out that her daughter had been seen with the accused. The girl also said that the victim had told her about the sexual abuse. (Representational Image) On asking a girl, the mother found out that her daughter had been seen with the accused. The girl also said that the victim had told her about the sexual abuse. (Representational Image)

Two men were convicted by special courts on Monday in two separate cases of child sexual abuse.

In the first incident, a 23-year old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping a seven-year old girl.

According to the prosecution, in 2014, the victim was living with her parents in Chembur and was studying in Class I.

The victim’s mother in her deposition told the court that one day, her daughter complained about pain in her private parts.

Since it was a Sunday, she could not take her to the hospital and decided to go on Monday. On the same day, however, she heard some children in the locality speak about how “some bad thing” had happened to her daughter.

On asking a girl, the mother found out that her daughter had been seen with the accused. The girl also said that the victim had told her about the sexual abuse.

Based on this, a police complaint was filed by the victim’s mother and the accused was arrested.

The witnesses included the victim, her mother as well as the 12-year-old neighbour whom the victim had narrated the incident to.

The court found the accused guilty under section 6, 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and directed him to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 to the victim.

In the second incident, a 35-year-old was convicted for the rape of a 10-year old girl. The victim was lured by the accused, Mansingh Rajbhar, with the offer of chocolates and toys when she was playing outside her home.

Rajbhar was convicted under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the POCSO Act and sentenced to seven years in prison.

