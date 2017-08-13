Two arrested with 1 kg heroin worth Rs 4 crore in Mohali

The SSP added that the police personnel at the naka then rounded up the duo to frisk them. “The cops found Gurjeet Singh carrying 500 gm heroin in a polythene which he was tying to his waist. Gurcharan Singh also carried the same amount of heroin. Both were arrested on the spot,” Chahal said. The SSP added that the police personnel at the naka then rounded up the duo to frisk them. “The cops found Gurjeet Singh carrying 500 gm heroin in a polythene which he was tying to his waist. Gurcharan Singh also carried the same amount of heroin. Both were arrested on the spot,” Chahal said.

THE MOHALI district police arrested two persons from Nayagaon area and recovered 1 kg heroin worth Rs 4 crore in the international market. The accused used to supply the drugs in Chandigarh, said police officials.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal on Saturday said a police party of Nayagaon, headed by local Station House Officer (SHO) Sahib Singh, arrested two persons, identified as Gurjeet Singh and Gurcharan Singh, both residents of Amritsar district.

The SSP said Nayagaon police laid a special naka on the Nadha-Karoran road to check vehicles ahead of Independence Day and found that the accused were coming towards the naka on foot but they suspiciously turned around and entered the bushes on one side of the road.

The SSP added that the police personnel at the naka then rounded up the duo to frisk them. “The cops found Gurjeet Singh carrying 500 gm heroin in a polythene which he was tying to his waist. Gurcharan Singh also carried the same amount of heroin. Both were arrested on the spot,” Chahal said.

The SSP added that during investigation, the accused revealed that they used to supply drugs to their clients in Chandigarh and they came to the city on Thursday by bus before going to Nayagaon where they were supposed to stay in a lodge after delivering the consignment.

