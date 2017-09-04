Trying to resist snatching bid, woman falls off train, dies

At the spot near Old Delhi railway station. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) At the spot near Old Delhi railway station. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A 43-year-old woman died after she fell off a moving train while trying to resist a snatching bid, near Old Delhi railway station on Sunday morning. According to police, her right arm and left leg were crushed as she immediately came under the wheels of the train. She succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital.

Police have picked up a few people from nearby slums, involved in petty crime, for questioning. A case under IPC sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 392 (punishment for robbery) has been registered at Old Delhi Railway Police station. Police have also recorded the statements of the victim’s son and other passengers.

According to police, the victim, Sudhir Bansal alias Pinki, and her son, Gaurav Bansal (17), were on their way to Delhi from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district on the Yoga Express. Her son had got admission in Delhi University and she was going to drop him at his hostel. “The woman was standing near the door. Around 400 metres from the platform, the train slowed down. Suddenly, a youth in his early 20s darted forward and snatched her handbag. She tried to hold on but lost her balance and fell,” an officer said.

Her son jumped off the train and made a PCR call around 5.45 am. The woman was taken to Sushruta Trauma Centre, where she was declared brought dead. Police said the body was handed over to the family, who reached the capital, after post-mortem.

No one came to her aid, claims family

Standing outside the Subzi Mandi mortuary, Gaurav angrily claimed that no one came forward to help his mother as she lay bleeding on the tracks. He also alleged that police arrived too late. “Ab kya lene aaye ho?” he said. Gaurav’s father, Satyawan Bansal, said, “The city is new to my son. He shouted for help but no one came forward. He made several PCR calls, and even called for an ambulance, but they got there too late. Doctors said she died due to excessive blood loss.” Police, however, claimed they reached the spot as soon as they received the call.

Meanwhile, residents who live near the spot claimed that snatching and thefts are common near the platform. “The train often slows down, or it stops here when it does not get a signal. Petty criminals are on the lookout for such chances to target passengers. Sometimes, they carry weapons too,” claimed a railway official, whose office is located near the spot.

Police said the track is surrounded by slum clusters, adding that some of the walls around the station are broken, providing easy access to petty criminals.

