A speeding truck crushed two persons to death in Focal Point area of Ludhiana late on Sunday.

A group of people blocked the road and protested against the police alleging that the driver dragged the bodies with the truck in a bid to flee. The deceased were identified as Krishna Kumar, 17, and Dinesh Kumar, 20.

Police said the blockade was later called off. Brar said a search was on for the truck driver.

