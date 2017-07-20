Train hits buffer of platform at Sealdah station in West Bengal, no casualties reported

The train at Sealdah station on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI) The train at Sealdah station on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Two wheels of a compartment of down Sonarpur-Sealdah local train got derailed after hitting the buffer of a platform at Sealdah station on Wednesday. No deaths were, however, reported. Two officials were suspended by the Railways while one person was arrested for allegedly trying to create panic among passengers after the incident. Sources said the wheels of the second coach had got derailed.

“Manirul Haque, the motorman, and R A Biswas, guard of the train, have been suspended,” as per a Railways statement. The accused has been identified as Raju Kansa Banik (33), a resident of Regent Park. He was booked under The Railways Act.

Railway officials said that the wheels got derailed after the train hit the buffer of platform 13 at 10.25 am. Due to derailment, the train grazed the side of another train on platform 14. The derailed wheels were fixed at 12.13 pm. The incident affected the south suburban route. Three pairs of EMU locals had to be cancelled, and normalcy was restored at around 1.07 pm, sources said.

Sources said that sixteen passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to BR Singh Railway Hospital and and NRS Hospital. The official statement by Railways, however, said that three persons were injured. Sources said a train is supposed to stop a few meters away from the buffer. “We are enquiring about the incident. How it happened, how the train hit the buffer is being looked into,” said Eastern Railway CPRO R N Mahapatra.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App