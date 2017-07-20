Train delays due to external factors: Central Railway GM

The Railway Board has accepted a CR proposal to change the station code of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai (CSTM) to CSMT. The station would now be officially called and referred to as CSMT. The Railway Board has accepted a CR proposal to change the station code of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai (CSTM) to CSMT. The station would now be officially called and referred to as CSMT.

External reasons, more than internal defects of train units, cause delay in local train services, said D K Sharma, General Manager, Central Railway (CR). Sharma was addressing a press conference at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Wednesday when he termed contact of external material with trains a reason for delay in services while replying to a question on disruption on the route due to heavy rains in the city.

On Tuesday, long-distance train services towards Pune were affected after a boulder fell near Monkey Hill station at Lonavala causing a loco engine to derail. “In an instance of unit defect witnessed in the past, we had seen banana peels on the unit. In that particular instance, no internal reason for the defect of the train had been witnessed. In most cases, when external material falls on trains, tripping starts,” Sharma said.

CR has 36 retro-fitted trains (that have been converted to run at alternate current from direct current) from a total of 145. “Such defects are hardly caused due to internal defects of the train. Retro-fitted rakes may show some problems, not all of them. Our staff are trained and have been instructed to provide trains on time,” Sharma added.

According to official records, CR has witnessed at least three-four cases of unit defects in trains on a daily basis in June and July. “At least 40 cases of unit defects in trains caused technical problems in the rakes in June. However, we have also witnessed cases of drainage lines being choked and track issues due to people throwing garbage on them” a senior railway official said.Sharma agreed that trains were losing out on time because of

Sharma agreed that trains were losing out on time because of massive scale of garbage being dumped on the tracks. “Especially in low-lying areas around railway station premises, we see huge amount of garbage being dumped on tracks. This comes after we have conducted a drive to clean up tracks as monsoon precaution. Muck blocks the easy flow of drainage water that we clean 365 days a year,” he said.

Taking cognizance of the Lonavala incident, Sharma added that staff members have been sensitised to conduct patrolling of tracks. “Our hill gang is already at work. We have sensitised them asking them to be alert towards such incidences. The particular stretch near Monkey Hill had witnessed no such incidence in the past. In such cases, we take the block and work continuously till the stretch gets clear,” he added.

Seepage in Science Express

The Science Express that hit Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Wednesday witnessed a leakage in its second coach. Officials said as the rail bridge above the train had broken, water from it fell on the train’s roof and seeped inside. “It was a minor leakage. We addressed it within minutes,” a rail official said.

The 16-coach air-conditioned train boasts of an innovative mobile science exhibition and is expected to travel to 68 stations. As many as 19,000 visitors saw the exhibition on the first day.

New CST station code

The Railway Board has accepted a CR proposal to change the station code of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai (CSTM) to CSMT. The station would now be officially called and referred to as CSMT. “To ensure that there is no contradiction with the way it is pronounced, we have changed the code to CSMT. The change would be made after the required clearances are through,” said D K Sharma, the General Manager, CR.

