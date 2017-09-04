Traffic back on track after clearing of debris on Shimla-Chandigarh highway

JCB machines clear the road after massive landslide due to heavy rainfall in Shimla on Sunday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) JCB machines clear the road after massive landslide due to heavy rainfall in Shimla on Sunday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

A day after a massive landslide near Dhalli tunnel, vehicular traffic on the Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway via Bhatta Kuffer bypass was

restored Sunday afternoon after clearing of the debris. Deputy Commissioner Rohan Chand Thakur who supervised the road restoration work said that though traffic has been restored on the road, but as a precautionary measure vehicles will be permitted to cross the damaged streched only from 7am to 6am for a few days.

At least seven to eight vehicles were damaged besides several houses, affecting 11 families, who were living on a rented accomodations. The district administration said, DC Shimla, has disbursed a relief of Rs 10 lakh to one house owner and Rs 20 lakh to two others,who later declined the receive the money. Eleven families were rehabilitated in the newly built houses of the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

The residents wanted their houses also be cleared of debris which he promised to due in due course after the road was cleared. So far, no human loss has been reported in the tragedy which had sent shock waves after a video of the falling cliff went viral.

