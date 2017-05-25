Town inspector ends life in Madhya Pradesh

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 50-year old town inspector (TI) of Madhya Pradesh Police allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a service revolver at his residence here, police said.

The incident occurred at around 11 AM. The TI was posted as in-charge of Gairaganj police station, located about 95 kms from state capital Bhopal.

“Gairatganj Police Station in-charge Sanjay Dubey shot himself by using the service revolver at his residence.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead,” Raisen Superintendent of Police, Jagat Singh said.Prima facie, it appears that he took the extreme step due to some domestic strife, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigations are underway.

