Toll collector stabbed over payment, in ICU; two held in Mumbai

AN EMPLOYEE at the toll collection centre on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link was stabbed on Sunday. Two persons have been arrested by the Bandra police in connection with the incident.The two assailants, who were travelling from Bandra towards Worli in an SUV, refused to pay the toll when the employee asked them to.

The toll collector managed to stop their car and the duo stabbed with a knife. The incident has been captured by a CCTV camera.

The toll collector was taken to Lilavati Hospital and the two attackers were arrested.

“A scuffle broke out over the payment of toll and the duo stabbed the toll employee. Two people have been arrested,” said an officer from the Bandra police station. The two attackers, who are aged 22 and 25 years, have been booked under Sections 326, 323, 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. They will be produced in court on Monday.

The toll collector, 47-year-old Prabhakar Bhalekar, has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

