Three workers die in mishap during construction work in Midnapore

Three labourers died in an accident during construction work at IIT-Kharagpur in West Midnapore on Wednesday.

As per police sources, the deceased have been identified as Chitta Ghosh, Amitabh Mahapatra and Prabhakar Mishra — all hired by a sub-contractor through outsourcing.

“The labourers were working at the construction site of the Diamond Jubilee Complex of IIT when the accident took place,” said a police officer.

The labourers were working on the fifth floor of an eight-storey building, which is spread across a 27,000 sq m area, sources said. They were allegedly in a lift, which somehow lost its grip and plummeted to the ground. The resulting noise attracted nearby workers, who rushed to the spot and found the labourers lying on the floor.

The three were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead. “We are probing to find out if there was any negligence on the part of the contractor company. The investigation is underway,” said an officer.

Sources said officers are also trying to probe why safety measures such as ropes and safety nets were not put in place.

