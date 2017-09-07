Three Lutyens’ hotels to go under hammer, EDMC to start tendering this month

The Taj Mansingh. The Taj Mansingh.

Three hotel properties in Lutyens’ Delhi — The Taj Mahal Hotel, The Connaught Hotel and Hotel Asian International — will soon go under the hammer, with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) expected to start the tendering process this month, officials said. According to NDMC officials, the decision to auction The Taj Mahal Hotel at 1, Mansingh Road, The Connaught Hotel on Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road and Hotel Asian International on Janpath Lane was taken during the Council meeting Wednesday.

“The Council has given its nod unanimously to this effect in the meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal,” the NDMC said in an official statement. Speaking to reporters, NDMC vice-chairperson Karan Singh Tanwar said, “The Council had deliberated on the proposal to auction three hotels, Taj Mansingh, Hotel Connaught and Asian Hotel, for a period of 33 years on licence basis in its meeting held on August 21, 28 and today, September 6, 2017.”

The Council maintained that the e-auction will be conducted though a public sector undertaking — MSTC Limited. “To ensure that the terms and conditions of e-auctions” are framed in a “fair, transparent and unbiased manner”, the NDMC has listed a set of parameters for bidding in the e-auction. It further added that the “tender process will commence in September 2017”. Considered to be an unique joint venture between NDMC and the Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), the 11-storey Taj Mahal Hotel, spread across three acres, was constructed in 1978 to house delegates of the Pacific Area Travel Association Conference. While land and construction cost was borne by the NDMC, the IHCL was responsible for operating and maintaining the hotel.

NDMC officials said nine extensions had been given to the Tata-backed IHCL since the expiry of the lease agreement in 2011, after which a year’s extension was given to IHCL and NDMC had roped in a private consultant to submit a report on the issue — regarding open auction of the property and extension of the lease. Prior to the SBI cap, the council had roped in Ernst and Young as consultant in the case. The company, however, pulled out in November 2014.

In 2013, the IHCL had approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay order on the auction. With the company’s plea being dismissed by the HC last year, and allowing NDMC to auction the property, IHCL moved to the Supreme Court, which asked the council to review its decision. In February 2015, owing to non-payment of licence fees, The Connaught Hotel and Hotel Asian International were sealed. NDMC officials said that while Connaught Hotel had not paid licence fees worth Rs 130 crore, Hotel Asian International owed NDMC Rs 56 crore as licence fees.

