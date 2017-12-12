Three get double life term for murder

The sentences would run concurrently. Personal enmity was stated to be the reason for the murder. The sentences would run concurrently. Personal enmity was stated to be the reason for the murder.

Three people have been sentenced to double life term by a court here which found them guilty of killing a CPI functionary at Kottur in 2008.

After hearing arguments on Monday, the judge concurred with the prosecution’s charge that they conspired and hacked Rajendran to death on October 10, 2008.

First Additional Sessions Court judge S Karthikeyan sentenced Anand (35), Senthil Kumar (30) and Sivakumar (25) to double life term under various sections of the IPC, including 120 (b)(conspiracy) and abetment.

The sentences would run concurrently. Personal enmity was stated to be the reason for the murder.

