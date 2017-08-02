Kerala woman bites off tongue of man who tried to kiss, molest her

Police said the youth had lost at least a 2 cm portion of his tongue. He was arrested based on the complaint given by the housewife. (Representational photo) Police said the youth had lost at least a 2 cm portion of his tongue. He was arrested based on the complaint given by the housewife. (Representational photo)

A woman bit off the tongue of a drunk youth who tried to kiss and molest her outside her home in the Bypin islands off Kochi in Kerala last week. The youth fled as soon as he realised that he had lost his tongue and was later arrested from a hospital Rakesh (30) had got admitted to. The incident happened on July 27.

Police said the youth had lost at least a 2 cm portion of his tongue. He was arrested based on the complaint given by the housewife.

The police nabbed the youth by focusing on the hospitals where he was likely to seek medical aid. Soon they got to know that a person with a severed tongue had sought treatment at a hospital in nearby Ernakulam. The police team soon reached the address given by the person, but was told by his mother that Rakesh had left for Palakkad.

Sub Inspector R Rageesh Kumar told ieMalayalam.com that the youth underwent a surgery in Palakkad and was arrested from the hospital.

Rakesh has been booked for trespass, attempted rape and outraging the modesty of a woman. He has been remanded by the local court.

