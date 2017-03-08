Two minor Dalit sisters found dead in 2 months, cops file rape case

Representational Photo. Representational Photo.

Police have registered a rape case in the deaths of two minor Dalit sisters in Palakkad district — the younger girl, a nine-year-old, was found dead on March 4, while her sister, an 11-year-old, was found dead on January 13.

Both the bodies were found hanging in their house. Both the incidents occurred when their parents, who work as farm hands, were away from home.

In the first case, the nine-year-old girl reportedly saw two men, with masked faces, leaving their house just before she found her sister’s body. Police registered a case of unnatural death as the post-mortem report and forensic examination of vaginal swabs did not indicate sexual assault.

But on March 4, when the younger girl’s body was found in the same manner, police started linking the two incidents. The nine-year-old’s post-mortem report indicated that she was subjected to unnatural sex. “Anal injuries showed that she was sexually exploited,’’ police said.

Police then re-examined the other girl’s post-mortem report. “Inflammation in the anal canal was initially mistaken as piles. However, after the younger girl was found to have been subjected to unnatural sex, the surgeon indicated that the 11-year-old was also subjected to the same ordeal,’’ said police.

A few persons, including a relative of the victims, have been detained.