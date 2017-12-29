Two CPM workers attacked in Kerala

In Thiruvananthapuram district, CPM area committee member L S Saju, 50, was attacked late Wednesday by a gang allegedly with links to the Sangh Parivar In Thiruvananthapuram district, CPM area committee member L S Saju, 50, was attacked late Wednesday by a gang allegedly with links to the Sangh Parivar

Two CPM workers were attacked in separate incidents in Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram districts since Wednesday night. CPM worker and milk vendor Kattintavide Chandran, 56, was hacked allegedly by BJP-RSS men at Panoor in Kannur on Thursday morning, police said. Both his legs were almost severed. He was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical.

The attack came hours after the Kannur district administration convened a peace meeting of CPM and BJP leaders. The meeting was organised in the wake of an attack on two CPM supporters, including a doctor, allegedly by BJP men at Mattannur in the district on Monday night. The doctor, Sudheer Kumar, 50, is the son of local CPM leader K T Chandran.

Kannur district police superintendent G Shiva Vikram said they would take stern action against the perpetrators of violence, irrespective of their political affiliation. In Thiruvananthapuram district, CPM area committee member L S Saju, 50, was attacked late Wednesday by a gang allegedly with links to the Sangh Parivar. Saju, who was returning home , was hacked by a bike-borne gang. Saju had earlier complained to the police that he had been threatened following the murder of RSS worker Rajesh in August.

CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan alleged that BJP-RSS men were behind the attack and that it was part of concerted efforts to disturb peace in the district. BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan refuted the allegation, and said that law and order in the state had collapsed.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Thursday arrested nine CPM men, including two local leaders, at Payyoli in Kozhikode district in connection with the murder of a BJP worker, P T Manoj, in 2012. CPM Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan said the arrest was politically motivated.

For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App