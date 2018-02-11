Top priest in dock over land deals empowers junior

Malabar Catholic Church and archbishop of Ernakulam archdiocese, and also among the Indian cardinals eligible to elect the Pope, has issued a circular meant to be read out at all churches under the archdiocese. (Representational) Malabar Catholic Church and archbishop of Ernakulam archdiocese, and also among the Indian cardinals eligible to elect the Pope, has issued a circular meant to be read out at all churches under the archdiocese. (Representational)

Days after a church panel probing land transactions in the archdiocese of Ernakulam recommended action against Cardinal George Alencherry under church and civil law for causing losses to the diocese, the cardinal has given more powers to his auxiliary bishop due to what he calls his “hectic schedule”.

Alencherry, head of the Kochi-based Syro-Malabar Catholic Church and archbishop of Ernakulam archdiocese, and also among the Indian cardinals eligible to elect the Pope, has issued a circular meant to be read out at all churches under the archdiocese on Sunday.

In his first reaction since the allegations emerged, Alencherry stated that he has realised from experience that “a major archbishop of the Church would not get enough time to address the issues in his diocese due to the hectic schedule. Hence, until further orders, auxiliary bishop Sebastian Adayanthrath would be managing the day to day affairs of the diocese with the support of another auxiliary bishop Jose Puthenveettil.’’

He stated, “The fact that the land dealings have incurred huge loss to the archdiocese (is) a cause of worry. I entrust bishop Adayanthrath to find a solution for the issue in consultation with the diocese bodies such as finance council, curia and the priests council.’’

Adayanthrath has been critical of the land deals since it was exposed in December last year. In a letter to all priests, he had stated that more than the financial loss, the issued involves morality and transparency. Later, addressing a priests’ conference, he had openly criticised Alencherry’s style of functioning.

While the development is seen as an effort to show that Alencherry is retreating from governance of the archdiocese, priests who had exposed the scandal called the move an eyewash and said they want the Cardinal to quit. Last month, a special probe panel comprising priests and laymen had recommended action against Alencherry. This is the first such recommendation — the case also involves alleged black money — for a Catholic Church in India.

Alencherry’s circular stated that a situation conducive for solving the issues should be created. “What upsets the peaceful atmosphere is the unofficial intervention through media and social media. I am advising you all to ensure that no such things happen in future,” Alencherry stated. Arch-diocese spokesman Fr Paul Karedan was not available for a comment.

A senior priest (name withheld on request) said, “Of 458 priests in the arch-diocese, only two dozen priests want Cardinal to continue as the head of the arch-diocese. We (the others) want him to go. A complaint has been moved with the Pope, and we expect Rome to take a proper decision.”

A source in the diocese said, “Now the Cardinal says he is busy and is thus allowing the auxiliary to run the diocese. Why did he not realise his hectic duties when he signed 36 land deals, keeping other bishops in dark?” The Cardinal has removed archdiocese finance officer Fr Joshy Puthuva and vicar-general Fr Sebastian Vadakkumpadan, who have also been blamed for the land scandal. While Vadakkumpadan was allowed to go on leave, Puthuva was sent to a small parish.

