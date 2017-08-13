Suicide bid: Four Kerala journalists booked

The woman, who tried to commit suicide last Thursday alleging mental harassment by senior colleagues, is now out of danger. (Representational image) The woman, who tried to commit suicide last Thursday alleging mental harassment by senior colleagues, is now out of danger. (Representational image)

Four senior journalists of a Malayalam news channel run by Network 18 have been booked for abetting the suicide attempt of a woman colleague. Those facing the case are News18 Kerala editor Rajeev Devaraj and senior journalists Lallu Sasidharan, C N Prakash and Dileep Kumar. The woman, who tried to commit suicide last Thursday alleging mental harassment by senior colleagues, is now out of danger.

Police were considering slapping relevant sections of the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act against the four as the woman belongs to the Dalit community. While Rajeev Devaraj said the management would respond on the issue, the Kerala Reporters and Mediapersons Union has sought a detailed probe into the incident.

