Ruling CPI(M) to compile history of Left movement in Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of Kerala (File Photo) Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of Kerala (File Photo)

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala will compile the comprehensive history of the Communist movement from its incipient days to the present day in the state. The mammoth project is aimed at documenting the origin of the Marxist movement, and the party’s evolution and growth in the state where the first Communist government in the country came to power. The party leadership has given directions to its various committees from the state to the grassroot-level to take the lead in collecting information and material for the initiative.

CPI(M) state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said the party’s objective is not a pure academic study, but the compilation of the party history with the support of people by collecting inputs from them. “Besides party documents and the information about its leaders and their contributions, the records at the National Archives and those with the state Archives will also be made used for the project,” he said.

Along with official documents, local records of various struggles led by CPI(M) and its class and mass organisations, memories and recollections of participants or their descendants in it and the local lore would also be tapped for the initiative. The history is proposed to be written in five volumes, covering all aspects from the socio-economic and political processes leading to the formation of the Communist party in the state and various mass movements led by the Party including Punnapra-Vayalar, Kayyur and Karivallur uprisings.

The formation of Kerala state and the first Communist ministry and ideological struggles that led to formation of CPI(M), the United Front governments and role played by CPI(M) in the Indian political and economic context would also be among the subjects to be covered in various volumes. “The five-volume work is envisaged as a comprehensive social history of modern Kerala,” the Marxist leader said.

A committee, with party veteran and former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan as president and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan as convener, has been formed to execute the project. District-wise committees for material collection was also formed. Symposiums, being held in various districts as part of the exercise, would be completed by this month end, he said.

The first volume is proposed to be brought out this November on the centenary of the October Revolution, he said. CPI(M) also plans to diversify the activities of the EMS Academy here, a study and research centre owned by the party, and turn it as a centre for academic pursuits. As part of the plans, the academy would soon start a one year study course titled ‘Contemporary India: Issues and Possibilities’ from next month, the leader added.