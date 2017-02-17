Row over DYFI leader’s matrimonial ad on Christian site

A Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader, Chintha Jerome, has courted controversy with her matrimonial advertisement on a Church-run marriage website. This has come two years after her organisation launched a website for interfaith marriages for religion-less Kerala. The website secularmarriage.com did not take off.

The advertisement has described the 28-year-old Leftist youth leader’s Christian denomination as Latin Catholic and sought a groom from only Catholic denominations.

Jerome claimed the advertisement was posted without her knowledge. “There is pressure on me from family circles to get married. But the choice would be mine. I do not agree with that advertisement,’’ she said. Jerome said she has not looked into how the advertisement has appeared. “I would react only at the appropriate time,’’ she said.