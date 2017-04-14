Police: Kerala man killed relatives to avenge neglect

The 30-year-old man arrested for murdering his parents, sister and another relative has confessed to having killed them to avenge the neglect he faced from his family, according to police.

Cadell Jeanson Raja had earlier claimed that he hacked his father, Raja Thankam, 60, a retired college professor, mother, Jean Padma, 58, a retired doctor, his sister, Caroline, 26, and Lalitha, 70, with a machete on April 5 in Thiruvananthapuram as part of an experiment with occult practices. He had told police that he was experimenting with astral projection, commonly known as out-of-body experience. Believers say it is a case of the “astral body” or spirit or soul leaving the physical body.

Police sources said Raja’s detailed questioning with help of a psychiatrist revealed the neglect story. “The astral project was a false defence. Cadell said he was neglected in the family, particularly after he returned from Australia in 2009 without completing an engineering course,’’ said an officer. “He said the family was not bothered about him. Over the years, hatred towards the family had been building up in his mind. It culminated into the killing.”

Police said Raja, who was sent in police custody until April 20 on Wednesday, was interested in astral projection and video games. “As he led an isolated life in the rich family, he took resort in such hallucinations and indulged in a dreamy world, where he reckoned himself as a great person,’’ said the officer.

“In the coming days, he would be questioned further for details required to build a strong case,’’ a source said.

