Super speciality facilities in Medical colleges: Kerala CM  

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said super specialty facilities would in put in place in all the government-run medical college hospitals in the state.

‘Effort is on to set up super specialty facilities in medical college hospitals”, Vijayan said while inaugurating the 65th annual day celebration of Thiruvananthapuram medical college here.

Government objective was to convert the medical colleges into centre’s that would impart best treatment to persons, he said. Vijayan also distributed the financial assistance sponsored by College Alumni to the families of victims of Puttingal Firwork tragedy at the function.