No DJ parties at Kochi hotels on New year’s eve

The has police said new year parties should be concluded by 12.30 AM in order to facilitate the safe journey of party-goers back home by 1 AM. (Source: Wikipedia)

There will be no DJ parties in the city to usher in the new year with the police on Tuesday announcing stringent rules for hotels for organising special events on the night of December 31. Parties that can be enjoyed by people of all age groups, from children to elderly, will be permitted in hotels here on the new year’s eve, police said.

After holding a meeting with representatives of hotels in Kochi, police said new year parties should be concluded by 12.30 AM in order to facilitate the safe journey of party-goers back home by 1 AM.

According to a tough compliance list for party hosts, there will be police presence at the parties and events will be monitored through CCTV cameras. Abkari rules should be followed for serving liquor in the parties, police said.

Tough measures have been taken to curb drug consumption and music accompanied by obscenity during the New Year parties, they added.