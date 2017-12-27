Malayalis bought liquor worth Rs 160 crore in 4 days running up to Christmas

On Christmas, BEVCO’s Valanjavattom outlet in Pathanamthitta district accounted for the most alcohol sales – Rs 52.03 lakh (Representational Image) On Christmas, BEVCO’s Valanjavattom outlet in Pathanamthitta district accounted for the most alcohol sales – Rs 52.03 lakh (Representational Image)

Christmas has always been a heady affair for the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO), which has managed to clock higher sales every year. This year was no different. In the four days running up to Christmas, Malayalis bought over Rs 160 crore worth of booze from over 330 retail outlets of the state-run corporation. With five more days left in the month and the new year approaching, BEVCO officials are confident that December sales will definitely cross Rs 1,000 crores.

“Every year, sales have been going up. This year, we have been able to record a growth of 10-12% over the past year,” said H Venkatesh, managing director of BEVCO.

Figures from BEVCO show that while sales worth Rs 26.78 crore from retail outlets was recorded on December 22 last year, this year it has jumped to Rs 32.99 crore in the same day. On December 23 this year, Rs 42.91 crore was accumulated compared to Rs 31.32 crore in 2016. The highest booze sale was recorded on Christmas eve with Rs 49.2 crore collected compared to Rs 41.53 crore last year. On Christmas, sales came down to Rs 38.13 crore. However, it was still marginally higher than the Rs 34.46 crore collected the previous year.

These figures are only from the retail outlets of BEVCO and sales from wholesale outlets and bars were not accounted.

On Christmas, BEVCO’s Valanjavattom outlet in Pathanamthitta district accounted for the most alcohol sales – Rs 52.03 lakh. The Nedumbassery outlet near the Cochin airport and the Changanacherry shop were in the second and third spot, garnering Rs 51.16 lakh and Rs 51.01 lakh respectively on the day.

The state-run corporation clocks an average liquor sale of Rs 12,000 crore every year with major chunk of the revenue generated during Onam and Christmas-New Year days. While tipplers prefer beer during the summers, brandy and rum are sold the most in other months. The Jawan Deluxe XXX Rum, manufactured by the Travancore Sugars and Chemicals, is the hot favourite among the locals and remains out of stock at most retail outlets, an official said.

