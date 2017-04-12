Malayalam made mandatory till Class X in Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the NOC of schools which do not teach Malyalam will be cancelled. (File Photo) Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the NOC of schools which do not teach Malyalam will be cancelled. (File Photo)

The Kerala government has made Malayalam mandatory up to Class X in all schools in the state. There would not be any restriction on speaking in Malayalam in any school in Kerala, including English-medium institutions.

An ordinance promulgated in this regard states that Malayalam should be compulsorily taught in all schools irrespective of their management or stream of education. The new directive, which would cover CBSE and ICSE schools, would be implemented from the new academic year.

The NOC of schools which do not teach Malayalam would be cancelled, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said. There should not be any directive in any school asking students to speak other languages, he said. Students from other states would get an exemption.

