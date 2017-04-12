Killed parents, sister, relative in occult experiment, says Kerala man

A DAY after his arrest on suspicion of killing his parents, sister and a relative, and then allegedly attempting to burn the bodies, a 30-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday told the police that he committed the crimes as part of an experiment with occult practices. The police, for now, are not convinced about the “defence” for the four murders, and have included a psychiatrist in the investigation team to study the suspect’s character.

According to police sources, Cadell Jeanson Raja, 30, claimed that he was experimenting with astral projection, commonly known as out-of-body experience. Believers say it is a case of the “astral body”, or spirit or soul, leaving the physical body.

But, a source privy to probe details said, “So far, we have not found any evidence to suggest that he was into Satan worship, or had done any work on astral projection. We have to do an objective analysis of his claim.”

Stating that Cadell seems unrepentant, and has even confessed to his crimes, an officer said the police are still clueless about murder motive. “There is some serious psychic disorder. He behaves rationally and irrationally by turns,” the officer said. “We have to find out whether he committed the massacres as a normal person or not.”

The officer added, “His escape on Saturday night, and then his return to Thiruvanathapuram from Chennai the following day after watching news of the crime on TV, attest to his rational behaviour (side of mind).”

The source pointed out that the psychiatrist will help them interrogate Cadell about the motive and other details. “It may take a few days to make him disclose everything… He cannot be handled as a routine killer — he has confessed to the crime, but there is little remorse,” the source said.

Cadell had allegedly killed his father Raja Thankam, 60, a retired college professor; mother Dr Jean Padma, 58, a retired doctor; and his sister Caroline, 26, on April 5 on the first-floor of the family home in an upmarket Thiruvananthapuram locality. He allegedly hacked them with a machete.

The police said the fourth victim, a relative named Lalitha (70), stayed on the ground floor of the house.

She was partially sighted, and, for nearly 48 hours, did not know that three murders had taken place upstairs. She was killed on April 7, the officer said. Bodies of Cadell’s parents and sister were found completely charred. Lalitha’s body was found chopped and covered in the house, an officer said.

Cadell reportedly told the household help that the others had gone on a tour, and that he would eat at a relative’s home. He allegedly set the three bodies on fire on Saturday night and fled after the blaze went out of control.

While a man’s dummy, partially gutted, was recovered from the house and it was initially believed that this was an attempt by the accused to leave an impression that all four had died in a fire accident, the police today said that Cadell used it as a punching dummy during his physical training regimen. It caught fire accidentally, the source said.

A relative, Santhakumari, said Cadell led a reclusive life – most of the time in front of the computer.

“He rarely mingled with others. Whenever I went to their home his parents told me Cadell was upstairs. I never went up to meet him, nor did he come down to meet me or any other visitor,” Santhakumari said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now