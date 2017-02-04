Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan backs Vigilance Director

Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of Kerala (File Photo) Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of Kerala (File Photo)

A day after seeking legal opinion for conducting probe against Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Director Jacob Thomas following a report of corruption against him, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Saturday made it clear that government has complete confidence on the official.

“That is why he is continuing in that post. Legal advice was sought for getting clarification on certain matters’, Vijayan told reporters here.

“Complete confidence…no doubt about it. How can an official continue as Director (of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau) if government has no confidence on him,” Vijayan asked.

The government had asked legal opinion on the report by Chief Secretary S M Vijayanand seeking action against Thomas for alleged financial irregularities when he was Ports Director in 2013-14.

Vijayan said the case against Thomas pertains to when he was the Port Director. The Vigilance had already conducted a probe on the matter and found the official not guilty, he said.

“The finance department is again seeking a probe into the matter. It was in this circumstances, legal advice was sought from Director General of Prosecution whether it was possible to have a reinvestigation on this matter’, he said.

The Chief Secretary made the recommendation for probe against Thomas following a report filed by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) K M Abraham, who found that the official had caused loss to the exchequer while awarding a contract for the purchase of a dredger when he was the Director of Ports.

Vijayan said his government would not protect corrupt officials and action would be taken against them irrespective of their position. “Government will not protect corrupt officials. Action will be taken against them, irrespective of what position they are holding”, he said. However, he said the government would not harass any official.