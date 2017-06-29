Kerala to have department for women and children

| Thiruvananthapuram | Published:June 29, 2017 1:42 am
The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday decided to form a separate department for the welfare of women and children. The department, which will be formed after bifurcating the social justice department, was one of the promises made by the government after it assumed office last year. A communication said the new department would deal with gender issues and coordinate with other departments dealing with women’s issues. It would ensure better women participation in developmental activities.
