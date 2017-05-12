Kerala to develop 10 ecotourism circuits

“The government will implement 10 forest-centred ecotourism circuit projects.” “The government will implement 10 forest-centred ecotourism circuit projects.”

Kerala government will develop 10 ecotourism circuits connecting various forests as part of its plans to promote green tourism. Forest Minister K Raju on Friday informed the assembly that as many as 60 ecotourism projects were being implemented in 32 forest divisions across the state at present.

The ecotourism circuits were envisaged to promote tourism without harming environment and preserve local culture. Replying during the question hour, he said the total forest cover in the state was 11,30,941.71 hectare and high range Idukki district topped the list in terms of forest stretch.

“Neyyar-Kottur-Shenduruni-Achankovil will be such a circuit in the southern part of the state,” he said. Quoting figures, Raju said forest fire destroyed 2,984.18 hectare land in various parts of the state since May last year.

