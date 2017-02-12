Kerala: SFI men accused of moral policing

Thirteen college students belonging to CPM’s student wing, SFI, have allegedly assaulted a youth found sitting with two girls. The alleged case of moral policing on Thursday has outraged the Left circles in Kerala. The police said that the youth was assaulted at University College here when he had gone to attend a cultural function along with two female friends. The youth told the police that the SFI men allegedly took him away and assaulted him. Soon more students joined the assailants before the three were forced to leave. The youth called the assault moral policing as the assailants could not brook him sitting with girls. “One of the students asked me why I was sitting with girls. When I said I was about to leave the campus, he started assaulting. Soon, more students joined,’’ said the youth, who was later hospitalised.

Left fellow traveler and film director Aashiq Abu on Saturday said that those involved in the attack should not be allowed to hold SFI flag. “It is an RSS model attack. Police should take stern action,’’ he said in a Facebook post. SFI Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Prathin Saj Krishna denied his outfit’s role. “SFI is an organization which has strongly reacted against moral policing. In University College, one can see girls and boys moving together. Hence, we cannot even think about reacting against such incidents.’’

The SFI leader said the three were found in a classroom when a function was going outside. A female student questioned them which triggered a dispute. Later, other students forced the youth to leave. Krishna said another female student has complained to the principal against the two girls for inviting an outsider. The police said they have identified three assailants, who are associated with SFI men, and further action would be taken after recording statements of those involved.