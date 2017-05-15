Kerala RSS worker’s murder: CPM slams BJP for ‘threatening’ Kerala Governor

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that the BJP’s attempt to insult the Governor shows that party’s tyrannical nature. (Express Photo/Representational) CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that the BJP’s attempt to insult the Governor shows that party’s tyrannical nature. (Express Photo/Representational)

The ruling CPM in Kerala on Sunday said the BJP was behaving in an undemocratic manner and had “threatened” the Governor, who had “failed to act as per the BJP’s wish” in the case of the killing of an RSS worker in Kannur. RSS worker Choorakkadu Biju, 34, was killed on May 12. He had been accused in the murder of a CPM leader last July and was released on bail last month. The BJP has accused CPM activists of killing him. The CPM has refuted the allegation. The police have lodged a case against seven CPM workers in connection with Biju’s murder.

On Sunday, the owner of a car allegedly used in ferrying the seven CPM workers, as well as another man who hired the vehicle, were taken into custody for questioning, the police said. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said on Sunday that the BJP’s petition to the Governor seeking declaration of Kannur as a disturbed area is part of a Sangh Parivar agenda to weaken the state government.

The BJP had flayed the Governor’s action of handing over the party’s petition to CM Pinarayi Vijayan. BJP leader M T Ramesh stated that the BJP did not require the Governor as a middleman to hand over the petition to the CM. On Sunday, state BJP general secretary Shobha Surendran said in Delhi that the Governor should quit if he is afraid of Vijayan.

Balakrishnan, on the other hand, said no one could fault the Governor’s action of handing over the BJP’s petition seeking stringent action for the killing to the CM. “The Governor can’t go beyond that. Since law and order remains a state subject, the petition to the Governor should be seen as the BJP’s national agenda to weaken the CPM government in Kerala,’’ he said.

He added that the BJP’s attempt to insult the Governor shows that party’s tyrannical nature. “The law and order situation in Kerala remains intact. The CPM has deplored the killing of the RSS worker. The party has stated that it would take action if its workers were involved in the murder,’’ he said. The CPM leader said his party had lost 12 workers in RSS-BJP attacks after the Left government took over last year.

