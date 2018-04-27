Kerala: IT professional booked for Facebook post against BJP on Kathua rape

Many people in Kathua, including the families of the accused, have been demanding a CBI probe into the incident, which was, however, rejected by CM Mehbooba Mufti last month. (Source: Express Photo) Many people in Kathua, including the families of the accused, have been demanding a CBI probe into the incident, which was, however, rejected by CM Mehbooba Mufti last month. (Source: Express Photo)

The Kerala police on Friday registered a non-bailable case against an IT professional, who had remarked in his Facebook page that those who voted for BJP should be massacred. Deepak Sankaranarayanan, who works with HP in Bengaluru, had made the controversial remark on April 12 against the backdrop of the Kathua rape and murder.

The cyber police in Thiruvananthapuram acted upon a complaint moved by R Sandeep, convener of BJP’s media cell. Deepak is booked under sections of 153 A and B of IPC, which deal with promoting communal enmity. The police registered the case against the IT professional after obtaining legal opinion. The cyber cell of the police recorded the statement of the complainant, before registering the case.

Referring to the Kathua gang rape, Deepak had commented, “It was not a crime committed by ten criminals. It was a murder committed with the mandate of 31 per cent of the population (which was construed as the vote share BJP got in the elections in 2014). Justice should be prevailed even after killing that 31 per cent, which is seven times higher than the casualty of World War II, who voted for Hindu extremism. Democracy is for one individual and don’t bother about the number of individuals on the other side.”

The facebook post had triggered an outrage in social media, with several persons demanding that the IT firm should take action against Deepak Sankaranarayanan. Faced with widespread protest, Deepak had withdrawn his facebook post and tendered an apology.

Kerala Finance Minister and CPI (M) central committee member Thomas Isaac, however, had backed Deepak. Isaac had justified the IT professional’s remarks saying that his post was twisted. Deploring the social media attack, Isaac, said that Deepak had made several observations on the Kathua rape and murder. The Sangh Parivar groups have selectively picked up certain posts to unleash a false campaign against Deepak, Isaac said.

