Kerala: Four of family burnt and chopped in capital, son suspect

The bodies of four members of a family, chopped into pieces, were found on Sunday at their home in Thiruvanathapuram’s posh Nanthankode locality, only 500 m from the official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The deceased have been identified as retired professor Raja Thankam, his wife Dr Jean Padma, their daughter Caroline and a relative Lathika. The pieces of the bodies of Thankam, Padma and Caroline were charred, while parts of Lathika’s body were found packed in a polythene sheet. Caroline, who was pursuing medical education in China, had come home last week.

Police suspect Thankam’s son Cadell Jeanson Raja, who works as an executive in Australia and was visiting home, killed his family members. A lookout notice has been issued for Raja, who is missing since Saturday night.

Police have also recovered a life-sized dummy, half burnt. They suspect that Raja, reportedly an expert in artificial intelligence, used the dummy to leave an impression that all five members of the family were charred to death.

The incident came to light in the early hours of Sunday after local residents noticed smoke and flames emerging from the double-storeyed house. They alerted the fire station and the flames were soon doused.

In a subsequent search at the house, police found three charred bodies in the bathrooms on the first floor. The body of Lathika was found in the ground floor of the house.

According to police, the three bodies were burnt after being chopped into pieces. The bodies might have been burnt on different days, but Lathika seem to have been killed only a day ago, said police.

Two days ago, Raja reportedly told a relative that his family members had gone for a tour to Kanyakumari, said police.

