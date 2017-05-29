Kerala diet can’t be decided in Delhi or Nagpur: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said if someone wanted Kerala to change its diet, it would not be accepted (Source: Express File Photo) Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said if someone wanted Kerala to change its diet, it would not be accepted (Source: Express File Photo)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the diet of Malayalis needn’t be decided by Delhi or Nagpur, days after the central government banned the sale and purchase of cattle in animal markets for slaughter.

At an event in Alappuzha, Vijayan said the state would ensure facilities for people to eat the food of their choice. “Malayali diet need not be decided by Delhi (read Union Government) or Nagpur (read RSS headquarters). Nobody can change our diet,’’ he said.

The Chief Minister said if someone wanted Kerala to change its diet, it would not be accepted. The prevailing diet is the major factor behind the health of the people of Kerala. Beef is a foodstuff which is available to ordinary people at cheaper rate. Hence, the government would take all steps to ensure that this diet remained unchanged, he said.

Vijayan had urged PM Narendra Modi to withdraw the ban, which, according to him, would adversely affect the lives of millions of people.Going by the indications, Kerala Government is likely to frame its set of regulations to overcome the ban.

