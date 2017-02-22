Kerala DGP orders probe into moral policing in Thiruvananthapuram

This Kerala couple’s Facebook live video challenging cops’ moral policing went viral. (Source: Vishnu Vichu/ Facebook) This Kerala couple’s Facebook live video challenging cops’ moral policing went viral. (Source: Vishnu Vichu/ Facebook)

Kerala Police DGP Loknath Behra has ordered a probe into the case of moral policing in which the ‘Pink Police’ allegedly misbehaved with a young couple within the premises of Kanakakunnu Palace in Thiruvananthapuram. The DGP said the investigation will be headed by Thiruvananthapuram Range IG Manoj Abraham. Behra said such incidents should not have taken place. According to reports, in a preliminary investigation done under the commissioner, it was found that the City Police was not guilty.

With Kerala Police coming under several controversies surrounding cases of moral policing, the Facebook video uploaded has highlighted such incidents in the state. According to reports, the couple captured the video of ‘Pink Police’ who asked them to come to police station if they were not married. The video which was streamed on Facebook Live went viral with the man seen asking the cops to prove if they had seen anything “vulgar”.

Vishnu Vichu’s actions compelled the two policewomen and a policeman to specify what “indecent” act they were involved in. In the video, the police is heard replying that they saw them kissing, to which the couple asked the cops to furnish proof. The live video garnered over 800 shares in just 8 hours. Vichu also asked the cops if they would had a problem if a gay and lesbian couple sat there “with a hand over the other’s shoulder and clicking selfies?”

Shortly after, more police came and took the couple to Museum Police Station, say reports. They were reportedly released after the parents of the couple came to the police station.

