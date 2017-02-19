CPI functionary suspended for casteist remarks

The CPI on Saturday suspended a functionary for alleged casteist remarks against a party legislator in Kerala. Pathanamthitta district assistant secretary Manoj Charalel was heard making derogatory remarks against Chittayam Gopakumar in a recorded conversation that was leaked a few days back.

Manoj is heard telling a woman why he does not want to go to Adoor in Pathanamthitta. “If I see that panna (useless) Pulayan (a Scheduled Caste), I cannot drink water for that day. So, I do not want to come there on that day.’’ The woman is heard reminding the CPI leader that as a progressive person, he should not speak about caste.

CPI district secretary A P Jayan said that party leaders should not make casteist remarks about others even in private conversations. “The CPI is a party that stands for the cause of Dalits in the country. The party apologises to the Dalit community for hurting its sentiments,’’ Jayan said.