Kerala college chairman, four others accused in student suicide case

The chairman of Nehru College of Engineering and Research Centre in Thrissur, P Krishnadas, was listed as an accused along with four others in the case pertaining to the suicide of engineering student Jishnu Pranoy. The case has triggered widespread protests against harassment on campuses in Kerala. The other accused in the case are vice-principal Sakthivel, faculty member C P Praveen, college staff Vipin and public relations officer Sanjith Vishwanathan, who will face charges of abetment of suicide and conspiracy.

Pranoy (17), a first year engineering student, had hanged himself inside his hostel room on January 6 after the college authorities allegedly tortured him on charges of exam malpractice. The college authorities had fabricated the case against Pranoy after he questioned certain decisions of the management, according to the FIR submitted in a magistrate court in Thrissur.

Krishnadas had conspired with the vice-principal and Praveen to fabricate the case, police said. Praveen was put on invigilation duty at the hall where Pranoy was taking the exam, and the student was taken to the vice-principal’s chamber after the invigilator alleged that he was cheating, police said. Pranoy was allegedly tortured by the accused after which he killed himself the same day, police said.