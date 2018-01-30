Kerala: CCTV shows passersby’s indifference towards bleeding man

Late on Saturday evening, Saju Anto (42), a native of Thrissur, accidentally fell from the fourth floor of a lodge, where he has been staying for a few days. Anto had come to Kochi in search of a job. Late on Saturday evening, Saju Anto (42), a native of Thrissur, accidentally fell from the fourth floor of a lodge, where he has been staying for a few days. Anto had come to Kochi in search of a job.

The indifference of a crowd and a Good Samaritan’s timely intervention to save a life came into focus when a man accidentally fell down from a building’s fourth floor onto a busy road in Kochi on Saturday.

The video footage of the entire incident, caught on surveillance cameras, have gone viral triggering protest against the inhuman approach of the crowd and praise for a woman advocate, who took the victim to a hospital. He is believed to be critically injured.

Late on Saturday evening, Saju Anto (42), a native of Thrissur, accidentally fell from the fourth floor of a lodge, where he has been staying for a few days. Anto had come to Kochi in search of a job.

He fell on the road after hitting a parked two-wheeler. The CCTV footage showed people gathering around him, but no one took him to a hospital. Many were seen looking up to the building. Several vehicles passed by.

About 10 minutes later, a woman was seen trying to move Anto away from the road. She was desperately seeking help from others to lift him up. After waylaying a car, the woman, later identified as advocate Ranjini Ramanand, managed to take Anto to a hospital. “I wanted to save his life. Many persons passed by without lending a helping hand,’’ she said.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said it was shocking that people stood looking at the victim. That an accident victim remained unattended, bleeding on a busy road amid a crowd for 15 minutes, should be an eye opener for people, he said.

For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App