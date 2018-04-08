Kerala brings out SOP for brain death certification

Kerala was the first state in the country to bring out the SOP for brain death certification. Kerala was the first state in the country to bring out the SOP for brain death certification.

The Kerala government has brought out the standard operating procedure (SOP) for brain death certification in government and private hospitals in the state.

Health Minister K K Shaylaja on Saturday said Kerala was the first state in the country to bring out the SOP for brain death certification. “The SOP was brought out as per the high court directive and to mitigate public fear about the process involved in declaring a person as brain dead. The government wanted to ensure that a person who is declared as brain dead has no chance to return to life,” the minister said.

The move comes in the wake of a high court order last year, which directed the health department to take extra care in certification of brain deaths and ensure that hospitals stuck to highest standards of medical ethics.

For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App