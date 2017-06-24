Kerala Actor Molestation Case: Police probe conspiracy angle

Police have also recorded a fresh statement of the actor. (Representational Image) Police have also recorded a fresh statement of the actor. (Representational Image)

Police have begun a probe into whether the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a leading Malayalam film actor was part of a conspiracy, sources have said. This comes two months after Ernakulam rural police submitted a chargesheet in a local court, saying that the accused abducted and molested the actor and took pictures with which they planned to blackmail and extort money from her.

Among the seven accused, Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni had worked as a driver for a few people in the Malayalam film industry. The actor was abducted and assaulted in a moving car on February 17.

There was a twist in the case after Sunil, who is in judicial custody, reportedly spoke of the conspiracy behind the attack to a co-prisoner. Police have now moved court, seeking permission to record the statement of the co-prisoner, Jinson. Under Section 173 of CrPC, police can probe further after submitting the chargesheet, but it has to take permission from the court concerned. Police have also recorded a fresh statement of the actor.

Kochi range Inspector-General P Vijayan said, “Further investigation is on,” but refused to divulge further details.Sources said the actor, in her first statement to the police, had quoted Sunil as saying that he was given a supari to abduct her and that she should cooperate.

Charley Thomas, who had provided accommodation to Sunil and his accomplices in Coimbatore, had also told police about the supari angle, said sources. Kumar had reportedly told Thomas that they executed a supari mission worth Rs 1.5 crore. However, the police hadn’t probed the conspiracy angle much.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App