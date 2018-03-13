In Kerala, rebel CPM leader’s memorial under police watch

Even as the CPI(M) protests the demolition of Communist icon Vladimir Lenin’s statue in Tripura, allegedly by BJP workers, a memorial raised for a rebel Marxist leader in Kerala has been under round-the-clock police watch for last two years to thwart any attack by the CPI(M).
The memorial erected at Onchiyam in Kozhikode district in memory of T P Chandrasekharan, a leader of rebel Revolutionary Marxist Party, has been attacked at least five times allegedly by CPI(M) activists after it was installed in May, 2013.
Chandrasekharan was hacked to death by a gang on May 4, 2012. A trial court had convicted the gang and CPI(M) men, awarding them life term. Chandrasekharan had floated RMP in the Communist stronghold. His widow K K Rama, who now leads the party, said: “After every attack, we would reinstall it (memorial). Two years ago, the RMP staged a mass protest… UDF government agreed to put policemen on duty and install CCTV cameras.”
CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan, however, rejected the claim that CPI(M) men had vandalised the memorial.
