Government will not protect corrupt officials, have to face action: Pinarayi Vijayan

"No officials in whom government has no confidence will not continue in their position", Kerala Chief Minister

By: PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: February 4, 2017 3:09 pm
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Saturday said his government will not protect corrupt officials and action will be taken against them irrespective of their position. Talking to reporters in Kozhikode, Vijayan said “government will not protect corrupt officials. Action will be taken against them, irrespective of what position they are holding”.

“No officials in whom government has no confidence will not continue in their position”, he added. He also said that the government has confidence in Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas in spite of a police inquiry being recommended by the Chief Secretary, S M Vijayanand.

” We still have confidence on VACB Director, Jacob Thomas. Some of the points mentioned in the report submitted against him are true. We have sought legal advice to have clarifications on these points”, Vijayan said.

Vijayanand had recommended for a police investigation against Thomas, on the basis of a probe report submitted by Additional Chief secretary K M Abraham, over the purchase of a dredger when he was serving as a director of ports.

