Farming will end sex trafficking: Kerala minister

CPM leader and Kerala Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran has suggested farming as a means to end sex trafficking. Addressing a gathering after inauguration of a building of the district child welfare committee in Alappuzha on Saturday, Sudhakaran said sex trafficking did not exist when everyone went to the fields for farming.

“I am asking everyone to go for farming. In such a scenario, there won’t be time for sex trafficking. Let alone sex trafficking, there won’t be time to even think about it,’’ he said. “In the morning, one would go to the field before going to office or any other workplace. In the evening, they would again be engaged in the field…Then where is the time for sex trafficking? In those days, when everyone had been engaged in farming, sex trafficking did not take place.’’

Sudhakaran went on to explain the problems women might face if they walk with earphones plugged in their ears. “…women going with three or four mobile phones. Both ears plugged… then people would gather around her and snatch away the chain. She would not know because both ears would be plugged with earphones,’’ he said.

