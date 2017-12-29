Engineering student held for killing mother over ‘affair’

Police said Akshay’s relationship with his mother, who was an LIC agent, had been strained over the past few months. Police said Akshay’s relationship with his mother, who was an LIC agent, had been strained over the past few months.

An engineering student was on Thursday arrested for allegedly strangulating his mother and burning her body in the compound of their house near Thiruvananthapuram.

According to police, Akshay Ashok (22) murdered his mother Deepa (50) on the suspicion that she was in an extra-marital relationship. The immediate provocation for the crime was Deepa’s refusal to give Akshay about Rs 18,000, said police. The youth had failed a few subjects in the engineering course and wanted money to pay for tuition to clear the exams, said police.

Police said Akshay’s relationship with his mother, who was an LIC agent, had been strained over the past few months. His father Ashokan is employed in Gulf, while his only sister had settled abroad. The son and mother lived in a two-storey house near the city.

City police commissioner P Prakash said the youth strangulated the mother on Monday, took her body to a spot in the compound where they burnt waste, poured kerosene on it and set it afire. After the crime, Akshay informed his sister that their mother was missing. Next day, when a few relatives came looking for Deepa, he told them that she had committed suicide.

